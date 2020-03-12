Gyang Bere, Jos

State coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Plateau State, Caroline W. Embu said the NYSC has taken proactive steps by collaborating with the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) to protect and sensitise corps members to avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus.

Embu disclosed this on Thursday during the formal opening/swearing-in ceremony of 2,116 2020 batch “A” Stream 1 corps members deployed to Plateau at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mangu, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Here on the Plateau, we are in partnership with the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and Ministry of Health to sensitise the camp community against coronavirus.

“In the face of the current epidemic facing various nations, the NYSC management has taken proactive steps to provide preventive measures to guard against the contraction of the coronavirus by corps members.

“Infrared thermometers, hands sanitisers, wash-hand basins and soap have been provided in all the orientation camps nationwide and placed at strategic locations for us.

“The scheme is also in touch with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control as well as the Federal Ministry of Health for technical support while presenting sensitisation and update to provide requisite information on the deadly virus and how to prevent infection.”

She assured parents and guardians of corps members that, there is no cause for alarm as the scheme remains alive to its core responsibility of catering to the welfare and general well-being of corps members.

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, represented by the deputy governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, assured the corps members of their protection in the state and urged them to report any suspicious movement or activities around them.

He said Plateau is enjoying absolute peace and that government is doing everything possible to sustain the current peace in the state.

Lalong urged the corps members to position themselves as symbols of national integration and rapid socio-economic development which is in line with the objectives of the NYSC.

The chief judge of Plateau State, Justice Yakubu Gyang Dakwak, who was represented by Justice B. S. Ngyou, administered the oath of allegiance to 2,116 corps members comprising 1, 054 females and 1, 063 males deployed to Plateau.