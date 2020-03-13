Gyang Bere, Jos

Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Plateau State, Caroline W. Embu said the NYSC has taken proactive step in collaboration with the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) to protect and sensitise corps members against the contraction of the deadly coronavirus.

Embu disclosed this yesterday during the formal opening /swearing-in ceremony of 2,116 2020 Batch “A” stream I corps members deployed in the state at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mangu,.

“Here on the Plateau, we are in partnership with the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and Ministry of Health to sensitise the camp community about the coronavirus.

“In the face of the current epidemic facing various nations, the NYSC management has taken a proactive steps to provide preventive measures to guard against the contraction of the coronavirus by corps members.

“Infrared thermometers, hands sanitizers, wash-hand basins and soap have been provided in all the Orientation camps nation wide and placed at strategic locations for us.’’, he stated.