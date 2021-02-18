From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has passed out 1,895 Corps members in Plateau State.

One of the Corps members is to repeat the service year and seven others are to undergo different extension.

State Coordinator Caroline Embu disclosed this on Thursday during the passing-out ceremony of the 2020 Batch ‘A’ contingent in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

‘1,895 Corp members are passing out from 2020 Batch ‘A’ course today. One Corp members will repeat the service year and seven of them to serve different extension,’ she said.

She added that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Corps members remained resolute and committed to their responsibilities.

‘We are happy and proud of you because you contributed your quota in nation building. And where you have to contribute for somebody to excel do not hesitate to do so.

‘Be vigilant and security conscious always. COVID-19 is still with us, and as ambassadors remember to continue adhering to safety protocols. I also wish you well in your various future endeavours,’ Embu stated.

Some of the outgoing Corp members – Ojo Samson Obaloluwa, Etam Daniel Suleiman, Oji Chikaodili Obumneke and Oyelom Olusegun Emmanuel – who spoke said serving in Plateau was full of wonderful experiences, though there were challenges associated with the pandemic.

‘We can boldly say that we did not regret our stay in Plateau. The state is beautiful regardless of what the people out there said or think. We’re been exposed to so many things, make friends and especially the culture and orientation of the people.’