Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Caroline W Embu, has urged Corps members and staff to strictly comply with the Federal Government’s directives on safety guidelines to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Embu disclosed this during the inauguration of COVID-19 safety guidelines committee held at the state NYSC Secretariat Jos, Plateau State.

“The committee is basically to monitor the implementation of the safety guidelines on the COVID-19 as directed by the Federal Government, to report on the welfare of staff and Corps members and to find out whether there is any suspected case of COVID-19 for immediate action.,” she said.

Part of the committee’s mandate, according to Embu, is “to suggest possible new measures that we will take to protect corps members and staff from the virus. We have also created a WhatsApp group for all those concerns so that we can get prompt information about how we are doing and if there is need to take any action.”

Embu said the committee is headed by the Assistant Director, Corps Welfare and Health Services, Mrs Christiana Salmwang, while Mrs Christy Amaka and Eric Wophil are to serve as members.

She noted that the committee is part of proactive measures taken by the Service to stem the spread of COVID-19 among Corps members, staff and members of society following the rising cases of the virus in the country.

Embu said the committee is necessary in view of the fact that the NYSC has a large population in Plateau and the need to embark on a sensitisation campaign among members of society is imperative.

She said committees at the zonal levels would be headed by the zonal inspectors, while the local government Inspectors are secretaries of the committees with members of staff from each local government as members.

Embu added that Corps members who are carrying out their primary assignment in schools and tertiary institutions, which have been closed by the Federal Government due to the dreaded virus, are free to travel home but must follow due process by getting clearance and permission.