Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed fear over the increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in six Local Government Areas of the state.

He directed the arrest and prosecution of those who failed to put on their face masks in public places.

Lalong disclosed this on Sunday during the COVID-19 update, held at Government House Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

The Governor, who was represented by Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu ordered the enforcement team to take robust action on defaulters.

“Commencing from tomorrow, Monday 29 June, 2020, the enforcement team will wage a robust action on defaulters whether citizens or organizations particularly in the six Local Government which includes Jos North, Jos South, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu, Kanam and Kanke.

“This enforcement will go simultaneously with public education campaign by health educators to further enlighten the citizens on the dangers of the disease and what to do to be protected.

“It is important to make it abundantly clear that this action is not in any way aimed at stigmatizing people living in these Local Government Areas or affected communities.”

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ndam Lar said the state has 330 confiremed cases and 8 death with Jos North Local Government Area having the highest number.

He noted that 42 health workers have been affected by the virus in the state and only a dump and deaf woman is left in the isolation centre.

Prof. Danladi Atu also led other top Government functionaries to inspect the Vans from the Ministry of Information that will be used for the sensitization at the rural areas.