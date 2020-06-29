Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, has expressed the fear over increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in six local government areas of the state.

The governor has also ordered the arrest and prosecution of persons who fail to wear face masks in public places.

Lalong disclosed this on Sunday during the COVID-19 update held at Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

Represented by the Secretary to Government of the State, Prof. Danladi Atu, the governor ordered the COVID-19 enforcement team to take stiffer actions on defaulters.

“Commencing from tomorrow, Monday 29, the enforcement team will wage a robust action on defaulters whether citizens or organisations, particularly in the six local government areas which includes Jos North, Jos South, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu, Kanam and Kanke.

“This enforcement will go simultaneously with public education campaign by health educators to further enlighten the citizens on the dangers of the disease and what to do to be protected. It is important to make it abundantly clear that this action is not in any way aimed at stigmatising people living in these local government areas or affected communities,” he said.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ndam Lar, said the state had 330 confirmed cases and eight deaths, with Jos North Local Government Area having the highest number of fatalities.