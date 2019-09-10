Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed divergent opinions over first 100 days in office performance of Governor Simon Lalong following his reelection for a second tenure.

According to the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, John Akans, Lalong’s first four year amounted to a waste, even as the party said there was nothing to show for in his second term first 100 days.

“September 7, 2019 marks exactly 100 days in office for Governor Lalong after the 2019 governorship election. In most of the states across the nation, the governors celebrated this occasion with their cabinet in place, and identified projects commissioned in commemoration of this occasion. But our own governor is still in a state of confusion on how and where to start from,” said the PDP spokesperson.”

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Latep Dabang in his scorecard said the governor has completed and commissioned all projects abandoned by the PDP government. He also Lalong initiated new projects with some commissioned and others at the verge of completion.

“We urge the PDP to spare it’s breath from the attempt to embark on a wild goose chase of ‘100 days achievements’ from a governor who in just 4 years did what they could not do in 16 years,” said the APC spokesperson.

Kogi PDP governorship candidate promises issues-based campaign

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 2019 Kogi governorship election, Musa Wada, has promised to run an issues-based campaign devoid of violence, protracted bickering and mudslinging.

In a personally signed statement, Wada expressed his appreciation to the people of Kogi State for deeming him fit and worthy to fly the flag of the PDP in the forth-coming polls and promised that the confidence reposed on him has buoyed his resolve to offer selfless service and retrieve the State from the burden of misgovernance and desecration of democratic values in the last four years.

The governorship candidate also expressed his appreciation to the PDP for providing the much needed alternative platform for people-centric governance in Kogi State and restated his preparedness to wrest power from the APC in the elections.

He accordingly called for the support of party faithful, stalwarts, leaders and elders, especially those who contested for the ticket with him, saying the task ahead “requires all of us to put the past behind us and rally together to enthrone a PDP government that will be truly responsible, responsive and accountable to the people of kogi State at all times.”

Wada said he has, since the conclusion of the primary, embarked on extensive consultations with stakeholders towards the aim of running an inclusive and value-driven campaign anchored on issues of good governance, rule of law, and primacy of the interests of the generality of Kogi people both home and abroad.

”We will eschew and not condone violence of any kind during the campaign as ours will be strictly issues-based and centred on decently articulating and marketing our vision of a Kogi State that is reset on the path of good governance, transparent and accountable leadership and that is appropriately positioned to harness the God-given human and material resources which abound in the State,” he concluded.

“Lalong is not in a popularity contest but on a mission to restore peace, revive the economy and build solid infrastructure that will put Plateau back to its leading place in Nigeria. The PDP fails to understand that the 100 days achievement mantra is synonymous with first term governors, and not re-elected governors such as Governor Lalong.

“He is succeeding in his mandate, and the least he needs now is the sort of petty, confusing and ignorant venom being poured out by the dilapidated umbrella to distract him,” the party said.