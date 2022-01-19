From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau State are fighting dirty over the 2022 budget signed into law by Governor Simon Lalong.

The PDP described the budget as a systematic aggregation of corrupt estimates of expenditure prepared by Governor Lalong to swindle the state of its resources as the government winds up.

The party, in a statement by its publicity secretary, John Akans, said it was obvious the document was designed to loot the state of its resources.

“PDP is ashamed that a government serving its seventh year in office could still be mindless and heartless to the point of deceiving its innocent and suffering citizens at this moment.”

The party said it would not sit and watch the APC presenting an anti-people budget geared towards undermining the growth and development of the state and have vowed to raised the alarm for people to uncover the incompetence and corrupt leadership.

“The budget had completely failed to address the current economic and infrastructural issues of the state and did not have an economic direction for a turnaround of the system.

However, the APC has urged Plateau people to ignore the allegations raised by PDP.

A statement by its publicity secretary, Sylvanus Namang, said: “The PDP is rambling about the state’s budget and making hollow noise about looting and as usual, alleging very unsubstantiated claims.

“This is because they have been absent from the political scene due to continuous alienation and rejection by the people of Plateau State, the PDP remnant is just reflecting on ‘budget speech’ which was presented during the era of former speaker Abok Nuhu Ayuba before they bewitched him.”