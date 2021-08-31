From Gyang Bere, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has berated Governor Simon Lalong’s administration leadership over insecurity in the state.

Spokesman of the Sen Tunde Ogbeha PDP Caretaker Committee in the state and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Emmanuel Go’ar, reacting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) accusations on Tuesday, said the party is still pained by the misfortune that has befallen the people of Plateau State since APC rode to power on the back of frenzied propaganda.

Meanwhile, the acting Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC, Hon Enoch Fanmak Ramnan, said that there is a desperate attempt by some members of the opposition PDP to use the unfortunate development in the state to advanced selfish and cheap political ambitions.

The PDP described the APC as a failed political party whose administration has abandoned the people in rural communities to bandits and violent herdsmen.

‘This is horror taken too far, that APC does not honour the living, will it also disrespect and mock the dead? So, PDP commandeered the Yelwa Zangam corpses and made the grieving community a bunch of pretentious and mourning onlookers?

‘See how far decay and reverse thinking has gripped the APC. What the APC is propagating here is in direct contrast to what has been widely reported by the community, survivors, journalists and the security services.’

He noted that the state government has failed to recover the land belonging to the natives which were forcefully taken over by herdsmen thereby living the people in pain and anguish.

‘We find the APC counsel as lazy and escapists. Armed people took the land belonging to the people; only the government is armed to the teeth to repel attacks and safeguard the heritage of communities.’

Acting Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, Hon Enoch Fanmak Ramnan, had told reporters that killings in the past few weeks have placed the state on the news for the wrong reasons with a clear attempt to jeopardise the achievements of Governor Simon Lalong administration.

‘We call on our citizens to continue to support the Government and security agencies as well as community and traditional leaders to quickly restore normalcy within the affected areas while ensuring that justice is done to everyone.

‘We must avoid the divisive tactics employed by enemies of the state to use religion, ethnicity and politics to jeopardise the peace of the state.

‘We note with utter disgust and total disappointment the desperate attempt by some members of the opposition PDP in the state and elsewhere to use this unfortunate development to advance selfish and cheap political ambitions.’

