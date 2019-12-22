Gyang Bere Jos

The Executive Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon Joshua Laven Ubandoma, has appealed to the National Assembly and the 36 States Houses of Assembly to accelerate the passage of Local Government Autonomy in the country.

He said the gesture will encourage massive and rapid develompent at the grassroot and will discourage urban migration.

Ubandoma, the last remaining PDP Local Government Chairman in Plateau State, disclosed this shortly after a thanksgiving service held at COCIN Church Kantang, in Langtang North Local Government Area.

“I appeal to members of the National Assembly and 36 States Houses of Assembly to accelerate the passage of Local Government Autonomy in the country because that will encourage massive develompent at the third tier of Government,” the Council Chairman stated.

He lamented that Langtang North, the oldest Local Government Council in the country, lacks basic social amenities, including water.

Ubandoma said he has dug boreholes within the Local Government Secretariat and neighbouring communities to improve local hygiene.

“When I resumed office as Executive Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area, the Secretariat was not habitable for office work. I remodeled parts of the Secretariat and provided two boreholes there and in some neighbouring communities to discourage open defication.”

He appealed to the people of Tarok to remain law abiding and ensure peace and unity continues in the council area.

Ubandoma, who appreciated God for his victory at the Local Government Appeals Tribunal that restored his victory after the October 10, 2018 Local Government elections in the state, said he was earlier robbed of his victory when the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate winner of the election.