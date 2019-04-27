Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), General Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has described the purported suspension of Hon. Damishi Sango, former Minister of Sports, as the State PDP chairman and his deputy, Hon. Amos Gombi as laughable and a plot to plunge the party into crisis.

He noted that the suspension signed by 16 executive members is illegal, fraudulent and not in accordance with the party’s constitution. Useni who is the Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists at the State PDP Secretariat Jos.

“When I heard the news that 16 members of the state executive of the PDP Plateau State passed a vote of no confidence on the Chairman of the party and his deputy thereby suspending them from the party for diversion of presidential campaign funds, I laugh.

“I know that it was some of the younger persons who contested the party primaries with me and lost that might be making this plot. But there is a procedure for removing a chairman and any other official of PDP, it is embedded in the constitution and this process was not followed.

“The whole process was laughable and I know some people want to frustrate the governorship election petition at the tribunal which there is high hope of victory in view of the evidence that have been found. I will not abandon the people of Plateau state and if the tribunal restores my mandate, I will carry everybody along whether they voted for me or not.”

Useni said he will call for an expanded PDP meeting with a view to resolve all the differences to avoid anything that will plunge the party into crisis. The embattled Chairman, Hon. Sango said his suspension was unconstitutional and therefore he remains the authentic and genuine PDP Chairman in the state