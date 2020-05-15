Gyang Bere, Jos

The crises rocking the Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday took a new dimension with the emegenced of a parallel Caretaker Committee.

The factional Caretaker Committee led by former Governorship Aspirant and former member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Nandom Penap Exodus has Hon. Engr. Godwin W. Bedir, Secretary, Hon. Mrs. Asabe Dareng, Woman Leader and four others.

It could be recalled that the tenure of the State Executive of the party expired on May 10, 2020 and the National Executive Committee of the party, extended their tenure for a period of three months as Caretaker Committee, headed by the former Chairman, Hon. Yakubu Gwot Chocho due to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

But the factional group led by Hon. Nandom Penap Exodus rejected the Chocho Committee on the premised that they are all seeking re-election and ough to give way for a neutral people that will conduct a free, fair and credible State Congresses.

Hon. Exodus, who spoke to Journalists throught his Secretary, Hon. Engr. Godwin Bedir after an alleged inauguration by some Borad of Trustees members of the PDP said there will be no fair play if Chocho Committee is allowed to conduct the Congresses at the expiration of their tenure.

He said: “I stand on behalf of the Caretaker PDP Plateau State to appreciate you all for the confidence placed on me and other members of the committee by the party , we are deeply touched and inspired with boundless gratitude for finding us worthy of this assignment.

“As we all know the tenure of Plateau PDP EXCOs led by Hon. Gwot Chocho has since elapsed midnight 10th May, 2020. In line with section 47(1) of the party Constitution 2017 as amended where the out gone Exco served a tenure of four years.

“Upon the expiration of the tenure of past Excos, based on the directive of the National Working Committee of the PDP suspended the activities of the party inline with Government directives in trying to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world brought to standstill the earlier planned PDP Congresses.”

He noted that the out gone Excos are seeking re-election and cannot continue or be appointed as Caretaker Committee based on section 31(2)(e) of the PDP as amended.

Hon. Exodus said the out gone Excos lack moral standing as contain in section 31(2)(e) to be recognized as Excos of the party.

“Our leaders in their wisdom constituted Caretaker Committee to oversee the party activities in the state pending the containment of the coronavirus pandemic for a fresh date to be announce by the NWC for a befitting, free, fair and credible Congresses in the state which con give an equal right and opportunity to all members to participate.”

He said the committee was carefully selected without bias and appreciated It. Gen. Jeremiah Useni Rtd, former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu, former Governor, Dr. Jonah David Jang and Hon. Damishi Sango for their support to the party.

But the Caretaker Committee of the party headed by Hon. Yakubu Gwot Chocho dismissed the activities of the factional group and described them as miscreants who are bent on causing trouble to the party.

He said his Excos has an approved letter from the National Secretariat of the party that gave them legal right to operate for three months as Caretaker Committee of the state chapter of the party.

Hon Chocho said his Excos won’t hesitate to place sanction on anybody who is bent on dividing the party and said their desire is to drive PDP to victory in 2023.