Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Senate President, David Mark, has been drafted by the national secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to resolve the lingering leadership crisis rocking the Plateau State chapter of the party and to investigate the alleged diversion of presidential campaign funds.

National Vice Chairman, North Central Zone, Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan disclosed this on Friday at the state secretariat of the party in Jos, that a committee had been set up under the chairmanship of David Mark with the mandate to wade into the party’s leadership tussle.

Shan who visited the party secretariat to pave way ahead of the Mark’s committee visit was resisted by thugs suspected to have been hired by one of the contending parties until the intervention of the state Commissioner of Police.

The State Working Committee of the party had passed a vote of no confidence on the state Chairman, Damishi Sango and the De Deputy Chairman, Amos Gombi for alleged diversion of presidential campaign funds and lack of regards for elders of the party.

Shan said on the occasion that he was mandated in a letter signed by the PDP National Secretary, Sen. Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, to take charge of all activities of the party until the outcome and the recommendations of the David Mark’s committee.

“You are aware of the leadership crisis in Plateau State chapter of the PDP, the national secretariat was communicated and I came to Jos and had my investigation and submitted (my findings) to the national chairman of the party.

“It was based on that report that the national chairman set up a committee headed by former Senate President, David Mark to come and look into the issues bedevilling the leadership of the party in Plateau.

“I was instructed by the national secretariat to come ahead and create an enabling environment for the David Mark committee to meet successfully with the two factions laying claim to the leadership of the party and that until they complete their assignment before I can leave.

“I have consulted all the stakeholders of the party including Sango and Chris Hassan who are laying claims to the chairmanship of the party and the David Mark committee has also commenced work on the Plateau; they are meeting with other party’s stakeholders.”

He said that the terms of reference of the David Mark committee was to investigate and find out the political friction between the state working committee; to find out the mistrust between the state working committee and major stakeholders of the party.

“To investigate the allegations of financial disbursement and election finances for the presidential and governorship election funds; to find out why the party lost the governorship election in the state which the party was very optimistic of winning.”