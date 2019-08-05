Since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the 2019 governorship election in Plateau State, the State Working Committee has been at loggerheads with its embattled chairman, Damishi Sango and his deputy, Amos Gombi.

Party members alleged that the PDP governorship candidate, Jeremiah Useni, had signed to collect funds for the presidential election for Plateau but discovered that the money was in Sango’s bank. It was alleged that the state party chairman prevented Useni from access to major stakeholders of the party who would have helped to ensure victory of the party.

Sango refuted all the claims and insisted that he worked to the best of his ability for the PDP to win all elections and that the party won the governorship election but was robbed of victory.

Despite his denials, the state executive passed a vote of no confidence in Sango and suspended him and Gombi. Their suspension was ratified by over 75 members of the State Executive Committee of the party made up of all members of the National Assembly and State House of Assembly.

Chris Hassan, former commissioner for works, was endorsed as acting chairman of the party. The state working committee then wrote a petition to the national secretariat demanding Sango’s removal based on the allegations raised against him, which stakeholders allege led to the failure of the party in the state.