Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State has expelled seven members of the party who grossly constituted themselves into a factional Caretaker Committee of the party.

In a press statement signed by Head of Media of the Caretaker Committee constituted by the National Secretariat, said the decision was taken based on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee of the party.

The statement said the affected persons include Hon Nandom Penap Exodus, Godwin W Bedir, Akims mamot James, Mrs Asabe Dareng, Nathaniel Dakas, Jecob Dashed and Alh Kabiru Musa.

“The state caretaker committee of the people’s Democratic party, (PDP) plateau state at its emergency meeting held at 10 am this morning the 4th day of June 2020.

“After its preliminary hearing of a disciplinary committee’s report on gross misconduct and anty-party activities by the affected persons.

“Inline with the recommendations of the disciplinary committee’s report, the above mentioned persons have been expelled from the party with immediate effect. They stand expelled.” He said.