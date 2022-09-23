From Gyang Bere, Jos The Plateau State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has donated assorted relief materials worth millions of naira to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Miango, flood victims and indigent persons in Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State. Chairman of the party, Hon. Chris Hassan who led members of the State Executive Committee, addressed the IDPs in Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area, condoled the people over the incessant attacks that have destroyed several lives and properties worth millions of Naira. Hassan, who earlier visited the Paramount ruler of Irigwe Land, Rev. Ronku Aka lamented how crops are destroyed deliberately by the attackers and called for stringent security measures to address the incessant attacks.

He explained that as the name of the party implies, PDP cares for the welfare of the people and would continue to touch the lives of the people in whatever situation they find themselves.

We have come to visit our people to sympathize and pray along with them. Out prayer is that this ugly incident will not happen again in this land, it is our hope that with the intervention of God, this killings will come come to an end.

“The PDP is build on fairness, equity and Justice and it is in the nature of the party to identify with all Nigerians who are in dear need with a view to ameliorate their situation and that is why we are here in Irigwe Land in Miango. We have identified with our brothers who were affected by flood in Rokkos and Gangare in Jos North, we have also visited orphanages and donated relief materials to cushion their hardship.

“We pray also that when PDP will come to Irigwe, it will come for celebration and not t mourn, we are here with some material and food items to assist the people inview of the fact that some had the food items burnt while others farm land was destroyed with food items. We believe that this will go along way in addressing their situation.” He stated.

The Paramount ruler of Irigwe land, Rev Ronku Aka, a community that came under series of attacks in recent times, appreciated the party for its kind gesture.

Aka said that as traditional rulers, they do not belong to a particular political party but work with whoever wins and prayer for their success.

“As elections are approaching, our doors are open for everybody to come and campaign but we are telling our people to be very careful who they elect. We will put our heads together to see that Nigeria is in peace because we have being suffering.” He stated.

The leader of Gangere Community in Jos North which was ravaged by flood, Mallam Ali Sa’at thank PDP for coming to their aid and urged other political parties to emulate PDP, stating that the victims were going through tough times.

Another community leader, Ibrahim Pam, Rikkos, Jos Jarawa Ward also lauded PDP’s kind gesture towards the people who suffered different degrees of loses as a result of flood.

Mrs. Helen Itse of Aisha Nana Orphanage Home expressed gratitude to the party for the wonderful support and love shown to the indigent children. The party was also at the Zawang Orphanage home where assorted items were also donated.