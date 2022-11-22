From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has loss his mother, Mama Briskilla Manasseh Mutfwang.

She died on Sunday as the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) where she was receiving treatment. The Matriarch survived by six children, bother, sisters, daughter in-laws and many grand children and great grand children.

Dr. D. S Mutfwang who made the announcement on behalf of the family said the burial has been fixed for Thursday 24 November, 2023. Sympathisers are to assemble at JUTH permanent Site Mortuary by 7:30am to covey the corpse to COCIN N0. 1 Ampang West, Mangu LGA for funeral service.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom constituency in the House of Representatives, Hono. Simon Mwadkwon and his Jos South/Jos East counterparts, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos described the demise of Mama Briskilla Manasseh Mutfwang as a great loss not only to Plateau but Nigeria.

Senator Gyang in a condolence message signed by Precious Nyako said he received with a heavy heart the demise of the mother of Barrister Caleb Mutfwang (BCM), Governorship candidate of the PDP in Plateau state, Kaka Briskila Mutfwang who died at an advance old age.

Gyang said he senses the depth of loss which the departure of Mama would have on Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and the Mutfwang family coming at a time that her experienced and proper guideline is mostly needed.

He said, “strength and comfort can be drawn from the impact of her life particularly the height which her children have attained in society being fruits of her motherly care, love and upbringing.

“I along with my family and the good people of Plateau North Senatorial District commiserates with the Mutfwangs and prays for the soul of Mama to find eternal rest in the Lord, amen.”

Member representing Barkin-Ladi/ Riyom Riyom federal constituency and Plateau North PDP Senatorial Candidate, Simon Mwadkwon said he received with great shock the news of the demise of Kaka Briskilla Manasseh Mutfwang.

Mwadkwon signed by his Director of Media of Media and Publicity, Friday Bako described the deceased as a great grandmother, Mother and humble Woman who lived a modest life impacting humanity and the society.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the immediate Family stating that the deceased raised godly and great Children who are making the State and Nation proud.

“Kaka ran a good race and left indelible footprints in the sand of time which she will be remembered for. She has completed her sojourn here on earth and resting with her Creator, God Almighty. Kaka lived a life of service to God, humanity and society worthy of emulation” he said.