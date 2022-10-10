From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has rejoiced with the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, His Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba on his 71 birthday celebration and conferment of Honorary Award by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mutfwang in a statement issued on Monday in Jos said the Journey of the Gbong Gwom Jos in life has been exemplary and worthy of adulation.

“It pleases me to congratulate you on behalf of my family and team, on this rare occasion of your 71st birthday.

“Your journey through life has been exemplary and worthy of adulation. From your early days at the Provincial Secondary School Kuru, now Government Secondary School Kuru, your light shone for the world to see in leadership and sports.

“Your foray into public service after gaining meaningful education, has been meritorious, especially in the Nigeria Customs Service, where you rose to the pinnacle of the service as Comptroller-General of Customs.

“As the 5th Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, your reign has been progressive as it has been reassuring to the people of the State. Your timely interventions and counsel have been the balm calming frayed nerves; the wisdom guiding decisive actions; the essential fiber guaranteeing peace on the Plateau; and the pride in our cultural firmament as a people under God, among many other sterling ideals you have come to represent.”

Mutfwang said Da. Buba, a holder of the Officer of the Federal Republic, OFR, and Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON, and now nominated to be conferred with the Commander of the order of the Federal Republic, CFR is an attestation of his quality and credible leadership.

“Let me use this profound opportunity to also congratulate you for the conferment of yet another national honorary award on you by Mr President, which incidentally coincides with your birthday, as Commander of the order of the Federal Republic, CFR.

“As one of few Nigerians privileged to be awarded all three prestigious national honors in quick succession, it gives me great pleasure to felicitate with you. May God guide and protect you, and may the Almighty prolong your reign in peace and prosperity for all of us your people.

“Congratulations once more on your 71st birthday and conferment of Commander of the order of the Federal Republic, CFR.” He stated.