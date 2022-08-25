From Gyang Bere, Jos

Wife of Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mrs Helen Mutfwang has rejoiced over the safe return of Mwanret Daspan, an aid worker who was abducted 20 months by Boko Haram in Borno State.

Mwanret, a health worker, who worked in Borno State, was abducted by Boko Haram for close to two years but regained freedom last month.

Mrs Mutfwang, who visited Mwanret on Wednesday at her residence in Jos expressed joy over her release from captivity 20 months after abduction and described her as a product of grace.

She praised God for the safe return of Mwanret, daughter of Architect Thomas Daspan from the Boko Haram dent and prayed to God to intervene for the quick release of other abductors who are languishing in the kidnapping dent.

Mrs Mutfwang rejoiced with the family and said Mwanret is a daughter of grace who God did not abandon when she needed Him the most.

She thanked the Almighty for His mercy and faithfulness to the Daspan family and pray for other families who are passing through the same trivial.

While thanking public-spirited individuals who prayed and supported the family through the ordeal, she also prayed for God to provide them with the needed support to properly reintegrate Mwanret to society, adding that she is together with them every step of the way.

The spouse of the gubernatorial flag bearer who was accompanied on the visit by the State Women Leader of the PDP, Mrs Martina Dakur, National Ex-Officio, Mrs Olivia Dazyam, and other concerned women, was received by Mr Monday Daspan and Mwanret’s Mother on behalf of the Daspan family.

Mrs Mutfwang was equally at the residence of Nde Isaac Wadak to commiserate with him over the demise of his beloved wife, Mrs Asabe Zainab Wadak.