Gyang Bere,Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State has constituted a peace and reconciliation committee to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party following the disagreement that emerged from the ward, and local government congresses in the state.

Chairman of the State Caretaker Committee, Hon. Yakubu Gwott Chocho who inaugurated the 7 members committee headed by Hon. Dalyop Mancha at the state party Secretariat urged them to give fair hearing to all members.

Hon. Chocho noted that the peace and reconciliation committe became necessary to set the party on the path of unity towards returning to power in 2023.

“We consulted widely to come up with the names of the peace and reconciliation committe and their primary mandate is to identify aggrieved members of the party and reconcile them towards the victory of the party in 2023.

“You are to carry out your job without fear or favour and you are expected to be fair to everybody. We will give you names of some of the people to meet with; and you are expected to identify some of the people to interact with them in the interest of unity of the party.”

Hon. Chocho also met with the 17 local government Chairmen of the party towards deepen the unity of the party in the state.

Chairman of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee and former member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Dalyop Mancha said they will carry out their assignment in the interest of the party.

He noted that they will put in their best to reconcile aggrieved members towards the victory of the party in 2023.