From Gyang Bere, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, has expressed grief over the murder of two of its ward officials in Bassa Local Government Area by bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The party in a press statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, John Akans said the two officials of the party were killed when gunmen attacked the convoy of Hon. Musa Agah Avia, member representing Jos North/Bassa in the House of Representatives.

It lamented that the Easter period in the state turned into a carnival of bloodletting under the watch of the Executive Governor, Simon Lalong.

“The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regrets that Easter in the State became a festival of blood under the watch of Governor Lalong.

“Our two ward officials of Bassa local government were on the 19th of April brutally murdered by terrorists while on their way to a thank-you tour to celebrate Hon Musa Agah’s victory at the last by-election of Jos North / Bassa Federal Constituency.

“Indeed insecurity has become a serious threat to our collective existence in the state and it is now evidently clear that insecurity will only stop when APC leaves office in 2023 because insecurity is becoming increasingly worst every day under the watch of the APC government.

“This river of blood flooding in the state is a result of the failure of the APC led administration of Governor Simon Bako Lalong to address the festering insecurity in the State as nothing else is happening in the state aside from gunshots, death and pandemonium reigned across Plateau State.”

The party expressed its heartfelt sympathy to the immediate families of those killed, Hon Musa Agah member representing Jos North /Bassa Federal Constituency and the entire people of Rigwe Chiefdom and indeed Nigerians.

He said while the two officials were alive, they were an invaluable asset to the party in the State and that the party will miss the services and contribution.

“It is our prayer that Almighty God grant the bereaved the fortitude to bear this loss while we commiserate with all those who have been affected by the incessant killings in Plateau State. We as well call on the security agencies to do more of their best to defend

the people from these marauders.”