From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will collaborate with critical stakeholders across the three Senatorial zones to produce a better and God’s fearing Governor in 2023.

He lamented that the state has never had it this bad and described the last six years of the APC administration as an exercise in futility which has taken the state backward.

The Senator expressed satisfaction with the preparedness of the party to take over governance for the prosperity of the people in 2023.

Sen. Gyang stated this at the weekend during the presentation of of 73 motorcycles to electoral wards Chairmen of the PDP in Plateau North for security surveillance and to propagate party’s activities.

“We know that Plateau North is one and we will join with our brothers in Central and Southern Plateau to give the state the leadership that it deserves. Plateau State has never been this unfortunate to have the kind of leader and Governor that we have now.

“God has given us a good leadership in the party after many years of battles, we have stabilize and the next thing that we have is the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election and I want to assure you that by the grace of God PDP will win that election.

“In the process of proceeding to 2023 election, Plateau people have been very supportive and that is why we want to strengthen the structure of the party at the grassroot level to enable us produce the people’s oriented Governor.”

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State, Hon. Rufus Bature, who briefed Journalists said the party is prepared to retained power beyond 2023.

He explained that the party’s executive under his leadership has embarked non reconcilation with a view to remained united and stronger ahead of 2023.

Bature explained optimism that APC will retained the seat of Jos North/Bassa Constituency as INEC prepared to conduct bye-election come 26 February, 2020.

He said the party will have a smooth sell in 2023 inview of the developmental strides bequeath by the rescue administration of Governor Simon Lalong.