From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) For Langtang South House of Assembly constituency for the 2023 election, Dr. Dinfa Luka Domtau is dead.

Domtau passed away on Monday after a brief illness.

Governorship candidate of the party, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang commiserated with the family and described late Domtau as a gentleman with a promising future.

Mutfwang who was accompanied by his running mate, Ngo Josephine Piyo condoled with the window and the family members and urged them to take solace in God.

He encouraged the wife to be strong and prayed for God’s intervention to give her the courage and fortitude to reconcile with what has happened.

The gubernatorial hopeful also sympathized with the people of Langtang South Local Government Area, LGA, the Taroh nation, the PDP family, and the people of Plateau State as a whole.

Similarly, State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Chris Hassan said the party’s leadership received with shock the departure of SE. Dinfa Luka Domtau, who was a flag bearer of the party for Langtang South Constituency.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, John Akans said Domtau was said to have died from suspected natural causes as confirmed by sources close to him.