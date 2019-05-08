Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State has raised the alarm over alleged plots by its suspended chairman, Damishi Sango to allegedly attack the state party secretariat using thugs.

A statement signed by PDP Publicity Secretary, John Akans, said Sango was willing to destroy the party before his defection to another party.

“Information made available to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party this morning,(yesterday) indicates that the suspended chairman and his deputy are desperately on a mission to attack the state secretariat of our great party, using APC’s thugs from Angwan Rogo, Gangare of Jos North LGA.

“We are reliably informed that the intense efforts and desperate moves by the suspended chairman is to cause disaffection within the party in preparation to their planned exit from the party which has been their plan since before and after the election.”he said.

Akans said it was unfortunate that the show of shame was coming from one who is supposed to play the role of an elder, in the party but had chosen to exhibit a deep sense of ill will towards the people of Plateau and the party.