From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Hon Chris Hassan, has congratulated Sen Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke on his victory as an elected Governor of Osun state during the Saturday governorship election.

Hassan in a press statement signed by State Publicity Secretary John Akans described the victory as a solid foundation laid by PDP to rescue Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

He said the PDP family in Plateau rejoiced with the Governor-elect and Osun people over their brave, courageous, and hard-fought victory to emerge triumphant at the poll.

“The leadership of the party in the State and our Governorship Candidate Hon Caleb Mutfwang, congratulate the Governor-elect of Osun State which we believe that: ‘Osun election is very critical and important to the PDP. This election is very important to us and this victory will send a strong signal that we are ready to rescue and rebuild Plateau State and the Nation.

“The foundation of what is to come is that we have to deliver Osun State to be able to inspire hope and change the narrative in the country for positive development. We cannot allow our state and the nation to continue to suffer, we cannot allow a situation where our children will continue to be at home instead of being in school.

“People are pained because of insecurity, killings, corruption, inflation, nepotism, devaluation of the naira, and other challenges, but if we are to turn around our state and the nation for good, we must work together to form the government at the state and national level. This is indeed a stepping stone towards 2023.”

He emphasized that with PDP in government, there is great hope for the future of Nigerian youths, adding that, “It is for us to collectively work together for the success of the party starting with the Osun election,” Plateau and Nigeria will be great again.

“As we rejoice with Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP family in the State and indeed the great people of Osun State, who have now reclaimed their mandate, which was brazenly stolen in 2018, with this resounding and authoritative triumph, let us state categorically that the PDP has delivered a forceful and definitive statement with this result that it is going for total victory in 2023 and there is no stopping the Rescue Plateau and Nigeria mission from now on.”