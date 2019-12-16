Gyang Bere, Jos

The State Executive Committee (SEC) members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau State, havr removed the acting Chairman of the party, Hon. Amos Gombi and endorsed Hon. Chris Hassan as new state chairman of the party.

Briefing journalists on Monday in Jos, the senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Gyang, said the removal of Hon. Amos Gombi as acting chairman of the PDP was in line with the constitution of the party.

“The position of the state chairman of the party was zoned to Plateau North Senatorial District and since the former chairman, Damishi Sango resigned, Section 47 (6) of the PDP constitution stipulates that Plateau North was expected to fill in a candidate for the chairmanship position and not Plateau Central where Amos Gombi comes from.”

He said Hassan was the PDP zonal chairman for Plateau North and election was conducted at the zonal level which he won overwhelmingly and his name was forwarded to the state secretariat which SEC members ratified as chairman of the party in replacement of the former chairman who resigned.

Former governor of the state and member PDP Board of Trustee, Sen. Jonah David Jang said the action was based on the constitution of the PDP.

“As you are aware, we have being having some little family problems in the PDP that led to the resignation of the state chairman, and when a chairman resigns, the deputy chairman automatically becomes the acting chairman.

“But the constitution of our party says any member who resigns, the area that brought him will nominate someone to replace him, whatever is his position. We started this process last week by the northern zone where the former chairman comes from and there was a nomination for the replacement.

“A letter was written by the Executive Council of the Northern Zone to the State Executive Council (SEC) to informed them that someone had been nominated for the replacement of the former chairman who resigned and the SEC members met today and ratified the nomination of Chris Hassan as chairman of the party.”

Jang said he was only informed being one of the founding fathers of the party in the country; and that the State Executive Council had gone to the National Secretariat Abuja to submit the name of Chris Hassan as the state chairman of the party.

The new Chairman of the Party, Hon. Chris Hassan said he would complete the tenure of the northern zone and ensure that there is unity of purpose in the party ahead of the state congress where new officials will emerge.

Gombi, the embattle acting chairman of the party described the action as a coup that would not hold.

“You can’t put something on nothing; I received a letter of my appointment as acting chairman last Friday from the national secretariat, and if there is anything replacement, they should have allowed me to convene a meeting first and then table it.

“The letter is clear that I will be there to conduct congresses and then go. They have forgotten that this was an agreement before Sango resigned; it will not hold. I learned that they have gone to Abuja,” he stated.