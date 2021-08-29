From Gyang Bere, Jos

A former Minister of Water Resources, Hon. Sarah Reng Ochekpe, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State had resolved its internal wrangling and fixed dates for fresh congresses that would prepare the party for the take over of power in 2023.

Hon. Ochekpe disclosed this, yesterday, after a reconciliation meeting held in Jos, adding that the party was working with the generality of the people of Plateau State with a view to forming a government that will address leadership crisis in the state.

