From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council has resumed campaign activities after the suspension of political activities for one week to mourn supporters of the party who died in an auto crash while returning from a zonal rally in Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

The campaign council in a press statement on Saturday signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Hon. Abraham Yiljap, said the mourning period was declared by the party in honour of the departed supporters.

“The mourning period declared by the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, in honour of the party’s members involved in road accidents came to an end on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

“The normal campaign activities which had been suspended following the accident will, therefore, resume.”

He explained that the first accident involved a bus conveying PDP supporters to the Southern Zone rally in Shendam on Tuesday January 10 at Bisichi junction; 16 of them were admitted with injuries at Jos University Teaching Hospital, but seven were treated and discharge same day.

The statement said the second accident occurred last Saturday when a truck conveying some party members from Pankshin after the Central Zone flag off crashed before Panyam bridge in

Mangu Local Government Area.

“A total of 13 supporters died; 17 have been discharged from various health facilities in Jos and Mangu town, while 12 are still on admission at JUTH.”

He said, Mutfwang, after due consultation, had declared a week-long mourning period, calling those involved in the accidents as “heroes of our democracy.”

He suspended all campaign activities and promised assistance to the survivors and families of the deceased.

He said that as the mourning period ended, the party Chairman, Hon. Chris Hassan, after consulting with the candidate and other stakeholders, set up a nine-member management committee under the leadership of Prof. Shedrack Best to manage all forms of assistance received, and ensure that they were delivered to the accident victims.