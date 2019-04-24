Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau State has suspended its Chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango, and Deputy Chairman Hon. Amos Gombi Goyol, over an alleged diversion of presidential campaign funds and N9.8 million meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) during the 2019 General Elections.

In a letter signed by 16 members of the State Working Committee of the party and read by State Publicity Secretary of the Party Hon. John Akans, the suspension is said to be with immediate effect.

Akans said the Party’s Vice Chairman, Northern Zone, Hon. Chris Hassan, has taken over the leadership of the party as Acting State Chairman pending the disciplinary committee that was set up to investigate and recover the loots.

“The Party Chairman Hon. Damishi Sango and his Deputy Hon. Amos Gombi Goyol have been suspended based on the reasons that the resources sent to the state for the presidential elections were not accounted for by the Chairman aided by the Deputy Chairman.

“The chairman concealed the amount sent by the Presidential Campaign Committee and created a fraudulent unseen template used as sharing formula unknown to the State Party structure,” Akans stated.

“About N5 million raised and saved by the party to help Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to help relieve their pains were also not accounted for up till this moment. No mention has been made of the said funds and it is worthy to note that the Deputy Chairman is the chairman Committee on IDPs for the party.

“Also, about N4.8 million money meant for PDP Plateau State rettreat was equally not accounted for by the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman.”

Hon. Akans said the party was plunged into confusion during the General Elections due to the Highhandedness of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman who disregarded advice from party elders and critical stakeholders.

He said the state PDP Campaign Council has also been dissolved with immediate effect, and urged the chairman and other campaign council members to return party proper in their possession.

In a swift reaction, Hon. Sango said he is not aware of all the allegations raised by the party, and expressed surprised that he was “betrayed” by party confidantes.

“I am not aware that I have been suspended, I have not seen any letter to that effect. I am surprised that I was betrayed by people I consider close to me in the party. There was a State Campaign Council which the Governorship candidate, Sen. Jeremiah Useni, was part of it, all money was disbursed by the campaign council,” he said.