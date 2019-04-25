Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has suspended its chairman, Damishi Sango and his deputy, Amos Gombi Goyol over alleged diversion of Presidential Campaign Funds and N9.8 million meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) during the 2019 General Elections.

The state publicity secretary of the party, John Akans who briefed journalists at the party secretariat, yesterday, said the suspension was with immediate effect.

He said the duo were suspended “based on the reasons that the resources sent to the state for presidential election were not accounted for by the chairman aided by the deputy chairman.

“The chairman concealed the amount sent by the Presidential Campaign Committee and created a fraudulent unseen template and used a sharing formula unknown to the state party structure.

“About N5 million raised and saved by the party to help Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to help relieve their pains were also not accounted for up till this moment. No mention has been made of the stated funds and it is worthy to note that the deputy chairman is the chairman, Committee on IDPs for the party.

“Also, about N4.8 million meant for PDP Plateau State retreat was equally not accounted for …”

He said the state PDP Campaign Council has also been dissolved with immediate effect and urged the chairman and other campaign council members to return party properties in their possession. Akans said a disciplinary committee has been set up in line with the party’s constitution to investigate the suspended duo with a view to recover party’s funds.

Vice Chairman (Northern Zone), Chris Hassan, has been mandated to take over leadership of the party immediately in acting capacity.

Regardless, Sango, in a statement jointly signed by the party’s Secretary, Emmanuel Tuang, made available to newsmen in Jos, yesterday night, said his suspension cannot stand as it ran foul of the party’s constitution.

He also denied misappropriating any funds belonging to the party.