Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, and the Plateau State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed their grief over the gruesome killing of five persons in Miango community by bandit herdsmen in Bassa Local Government Area the state.

Sen Gyang in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol described the killing which took place in a noodle shop as unfortunate.

‘Senator Gyang is worried that communities of Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa Local government have been the target of repeated attacks for many years resulting in monumental loss of lives and property with several villages reduced to rubble,’ the statement reads.

He noted that given the incessant attacks, the area ought to have been designated a security flash point deserving and attracting extra security presence and surveillance, so as to deter and prevent the attacks.

He said it is disturbing that the killer herdsmen and bandits ravaging community after community in Plateau North are known to the security agencies and intelligence preceding most of the attacks is often availed, yet the needed action and timely intervention is lacking.

Senator Gyang cried out that the lives of his constituents is at risk as communities are left at the mercy of killer herdsmen and bandits.

‘I am calling on the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Plateau State Governor, Commander Operation Safe Haven and the Commissioner of Police, who have the constitutional responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, to take decisive steps to enforce law and order and end the killings in Irigwe Chiefdom in particular and Plateau North at large.’

The PDP in a press statement signed by Head of Media and Publicity, Hon John Akans, on it’s part, said that it is saddened by the continuous killings of innocent citizens by the usual unknown gunmen particularly of the Irigwe chiefdom of Bassa Local Government.

He described as “unsympathetic” the attitude of the Governor Lalong and his party over the violent activities of bandits in the state.

‘This protracted impetuosity is becoming unbearable and must stop. We sympathize with all victims and our poor law abiding citizens who lock themselves in their places of abode in compliance to governments lockdown orders and curfew just to be left helpless in the hands of these attackers without any reproach by security personnel.

‘The most painful thing is the Governor Lalong and APCs unsympathetic attitudes towards its citizens. As an experienced political party that have served the people diligently, we expect a quick response and on the spot assessment of these traumatized communities to comfort, reassure and assist where necessary but the reverse is the case because it appears they have a better priority than protecting the people.

‘Today, the People’s Democratic Party has been vindicated in its stand that Lalong and the APC are not only hypocritical but ardently deceptive in their leadership and cannot be trusted again. Since APC came on board, Plateau has been experiencing these acts of violence with no action taken by the government.’

The party prayed that the people of Plateau are shielded and not exposed to further attacks as soon as possible.

‘The People’s Democratic Party extends its heartfelt condolences to the Bra Ngwe Irigwe, Rev Ranku Utu Akku (retd) the Irigwe Nation, the Utu Ugu kichi Mal Adamu Adiwu, Chairman, Bassa Local Government Traditional Council, the people of Bassa and indeed the Plateau people over these continuous killings.’