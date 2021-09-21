From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator Tunde Ogbeha Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has expressed strong commitment towards conducting free, fair and credible state party congress in Plateau State.

Spokesperson of the committee and former Speaker, Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Goar, said the party congress is slated for Saturday September 25, 2021.

Go’ar who briefed Journalists at the state party Secretariat Jos said the committee was set up by the National Working Committee of the party to resolve all grey issues and conduct congresses within 90 days.

He said the committee has conducted ward and Local Government congresses without hitches and is ready to for State Congress this Saturday.

“We have reach the peak of the assignment that was given to us by the National Working Committee of our party. PDP is set for the state congress come Saturday, September 25, 2021, We appreciate members of the PDP for their efforts at all levels for the success of this committee”.

Hon. Goar said the screening of the contestants for various offices would be conducted on Wednesday September 22 and Thursday September 23.

According to him, the screening exercise would be conducted transparently, saying the national secretariat has extended the sale of forms for those willing to contest.

He said a level playing ground would be given to all those vying elective positions in the party as it is a family affair.

He said that after the screening, the committee would display the list of those contesting for various offices.

The spokesperson said the party has suspended three of its members from Jos South Local Government Area for violating the constitution of the party.

He said, “The suspended members are Mr. Vincent Badung, Mr Moses Nyam and Mr Kenneth Dung. They are to face a disciplinary committee on why disciplinarian actions should not be taken against them.”