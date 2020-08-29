Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Chairman of the State Congress Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Major Gen Amnon Kalayi Kwaskebe, has said there would be a level playing ground for all aspirants contesting various positions at the State Congress.

Kwaskebe disclosed this on Saturday while addressing delegates during the PDP State Congress held at Landfield, Jos, Plateau State, and vowed that the committee will be transparent in the exercise.

‘We have the mandate of the National Working Committee of the PDP to conduct the state Congress to elect effective leadership of the party for the purpose of returning power to the people in 2023.

‘Since we came yesterday, we have discussed with the new State Caretaker Committee led by Sen. Suleiman Adoke and we are satisfied with the briefing and the arrangement for the exercise.’

He admonished the delegates to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to enable them finish the exercise in good time.

‘The delegates will be allow to vote the candidates of their choice without any form of intimidation and harrassment.’

The State Caretaker Committee of the party Sen Suleiman Adoke welcome the delegates to the Congress venue and urged them to elect officials who will drive the party to victory in the state.

‘The State had Caretaker Committee which was dissolved and a new Caretaker Committee consider to be neutral was constituted to elect the state Leadership of the party towards the 2023 election.’

He appreciated the delegates for their patriotism and urged them to keep faith with PDP and effort is on top gear to return the party to victory.