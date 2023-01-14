From Gyang Bere, Jos

Several persons perished on Saturday in a ghastly accident when a truck conveying people from a campaign rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State crashed.

It was learned that the incident, which occured at about 5:30 pm close to Panyam bridge in Mangu Local Government Area after the campaign rally also left several persons injured.

An eyewitness testified that the accident occured while the truck driver veered off the road, leaving several people dead and others sustaining injuries.

It was learned that the injured were conveyed to Mangu General Hospital, Panyam clinic and Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for treatment while the corpses were deposited in the same hospitals.

The deceased persons had gone for Plateau Central Atiku-Okowa/ Mutfwang-Piyo campaign flag-off but were involved in an accident while returning to Mangu.

The PDP Governorship Candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang in a statement signed by Mangna Yusuf Wamyil expressed sadness over the turn of events and sympathised with the families of the deceased.

He said, “On a sad note, a truck conveying some supporters of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), from the gubernatorial campaigns flag-off and zonal rally of the Central Zone, Plateau State, in Pankshin, had an accident this evening after the rally, around Jwak Village, just before Panyam Bridge, Mangu Local Government Area.

“The supporters who are mostly young people, sustained injuries of varying proportions, while some regrettably lost their lives.”

The statement said Barr Mutfwang is deeply saddened by the unfortunate event and is currently involved in evaluating those severely injured from different hospitals in Mangu to Jos, where they would hopefully receive better attention and care.

“While we appreciate all first responders who are currently assisting with the evacuation effort, our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected by the sad event,” he stated.