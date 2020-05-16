Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State has suspended the factional Caretaker Committee of the party led by a former member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Nandom Penap Exodus.

The party in a press statement signed by Head of Media of the Hon. Yakubu Gwot Chocho Caretaker Committee set up by the National Secretariat, also constituted a disciplinary committee to investigate the activities of the splinter group.

The statement said :” The working committee arm of the plateau state caretaker committee at its emergency meeting held at state party,s Secretariat to review the unfortunate incidence that took place at the Secretariat.

“Where some group of rascals mischievously constituted themselves into a caretaker committee which is an affront to national leadership of our party, under the leadership of His Excellency, Prince Uche Secondus,

“The state leadership of the party frown at this decedents and therefore approved their immediate suspension from the party with immediate effect.

“The affected persons are Nandom Penap Exodus, Godwin W Bedir, Akims mamot, Mrs Asabe Dareng, Nathaniel Dakas, Jecob Dashe and Alh Kabiru Musa.”

The statement described the group as rascals and said their action is not only laughable and mischievous but infantile and an act of lawlessness to the extreme which the party can not condone.

“Consequently, a seven man disciplinary committee has been constituted to look into the activities of these persons. The Committee members are: Barr Monday Agwom- Chairman, Barr Pam Davo Major- Secretary. Others are Mrs Jarusa Gotau, Hon Amos Komtul, Hon Dauda Daiyabu, Hon Haj. Sa,adatu Ado and Hon Wycliffe wansonh.”

The party urged members to remain calm and ignore the activities of those rascals as they will live to regret their action. “Let’s us continue to work together for the victory of the party. Inspired of this sponsored rascals there is hope ahead.”