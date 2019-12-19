Gyang Bere, Jos

The State Executive Committee (SEC) members of the Amos Gombi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State has suspended the State Secretary of the Party, Hon Emma Tuang for insubordination.

PDP Governorship Candidate in the State, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd) disclosed this on Thursday while briefing Journalists after the SEC meeting held at the party Secretariat in Jos.

He noted that a committee has been set up to investigate the insubordination of the party secretary who was alleged to have convene a SEC meeting on Monday where the Acting Chairman, Hon. Amos Gombi was removed and replaced by Hon. Chris Hassan.

Gen. Useni said the Committee which is headed by Barr. Simon Jok, has Aminu Jonathan as Secretary with two other members, were given two weeks to submit their report.

“The SEC meeting of PDP met and suspended the State party secretary, Hon. Emma Tuang. A committee has been set up to investigate him and if found wanting would be removed.

“Who ever he has being receiving instructions from or his mentor should go and tell him that he has advised him wrongly and he has been punished.”

Useni described the alleged removal of the acting Chairman, Hon. Amos Gombi after the crisis in the party has been resolved by the PDP National Working Committee as a failed coup that the perpetrators must be punish.

Form Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu said everything possible must be done to resolve the fresh crisis in the party to avoid any form of division

He said the chances of the party in the state are bright ahead of 2023 elections and urged the aggrieved members of the party to close ranks and resolve their differences.

“We will adopt our own usual internal mechanism to have amicable resolution without having this problem escalating to another problem again. We will be united because united with stand, divided we fall and we cannot afford to be divided because we have a very golden opportunity ahead of us.

“We must unite, we must put our house together and for me I am just there to make peace and to ensure that we don’t loose any body because I have no doubt in my mind that everybody is important.”