From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director-General of the the Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Hon. Letep Dabang said all is set to flag-off the zonal campaign rallies for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, Governorship Candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and all PDP candidates in the state.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Yiljap Abraham said the flag-off for the Southern Senatorial Zone will take place on Tuesday January 10 at the Shendam Mini Stadium, Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that Thursday 12 January will be the turn of Plateau North at Langfield Leisure Centre, Jos South Local Government Area by 11am and Plateau Central Senatorial zone will take their turn on Saturday January, 14 by 11am.

“The Director General n behalf of the Chairman, Joint Campaign Council, Hon Chris Hassan, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Barr Caleb Mutfwang and his running mate Hon Josephine Piyo, joyfully invite our esteemed Campaign advisory Council, members of the Board of Trustees, National Working Committee, State Working Committee, Presidential Campaign Council, Candidates, former aspirants, and indeed all party members and admirers to the grand flag off and zonal Rallies.”

The statement called on Plateau people to join hands to rescue and rebuild Plateau and Nigeria for the unity and prosperity of the people.