From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than seven persons perished and 32 others inflicted injuries when a truck conveying supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) crashed along the Pushit-Panyam road in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The truck conveying several persons was heading to Mangu after the PDP flag-off and zonal rally held in Pankshin Local Government Area for Plateau Central.

Director of Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Plateau State, Hon. Yiljap Abraham confirmed the incident in a press statement issued on Sunday and said the injured persons are given adequate attention at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

He said, “It has been confirmed that seven people lost their lives in the road accident on Saturday evening involving supporters of the Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“They were returning from the PDP flag-off and zonal rally held at Pankshin when their truck crashed on a slope between Pushit and the Panyam bridge in Mangu Local Government Area.

“32 of the passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries. 21 have been taken to NICI Dominus hospital Mangu, one is at Nanret clinic Mangu and ten are at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH). Two have been adjudged to be in critical condition with one undergoing emergency surgery at NICI Dominus Hospital.”

They noted that the corpses have been removed from the scene and deposited at Allah na Kowa hospital, NICI Dominus Hospital and Mangu Cottage hospital.

The governorship candidate, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, expressed shock over the tragedy and called for fervent prayers and support to the grieving families and the healing of those injured.

Mutfwang, who was speechless said, “These are indeed gallant soldiers of democracy who gave their all. They are heroes of our democracy, and they deserve that we celebrate them while at the same time comforting their families.

“We assure them that their sacrifices will not go in vain. Their memories must remain ingrained in our minds as true partners of our determined march toward an authentic rescue of our nation and Plateau State.”

The Director-General of the Campaign Council Hon Letep Dabang expressed profound sadness at the loss of lives and injuries sustained.

He prays for God’s strength for the bereaved families and God’s miraculous healing of the injured.

The evacuation of the injured was coordinated by the Medical Team of the Campaign Council headed by Dr Juryit, some personal staff of the PDP Governorship Candidate, Barr Caleb Mutfwang with the aid of many sympathisers.