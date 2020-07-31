Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau state chapter has urged Governor Simon Lalong to restore the suspended chairmen of Langtang North and Kanam local government areas of the state.

The party in a statement by the Head of Media, State Caretaker Committee of the PDP, John Akans, expressed sadness with the continuous violation of the rule of law and extensive use of suppression against the people by the government.

The party also lamented that the APC-led government had deliberately refused to conduct local council elections in four local government areas of the state.

“Some weeks back, two democratically elected local government chairmen were illegally suspended from office against the rule of law by the APC controlled state House of Assembly, while four local government areas in the state are still under authoritarian leadership, subjecting the people of those areas to absence of political freedom to choose their own leaders for almost three years now,” Akans said.

The PDP said in a free democratic era, the essence of governance was service to the people through the provision of basic amenities and adding value to the people in a democratic manner.

“It is expected that government responsiveness to the interest, welfare and needs of the people is strictly observed within the rules of law and democratic processes to advance the peoples rights, equality and accountability.