From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governors of Plateau State Sen Jonah David Jang, and Amb Fidelis Tapgun have expressed optimism that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will bounce back to life following the Caretaker Committee set up by the National Working Committee to resolve the lingering crises rocking the party in Plateau.

Jang and Tapgun who are members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of PDP disclosed this in a separate interview with Journalists after the Elders Council meeting with the Caretaker Committee, held at the State Party Secretariat in Jos.

‘PDP is alive again on the Plateau. We want to assure our supporters with the coming of the Caretaker Committee, we have all resolved to give them every support to ensure that all the disagreements that have almost brought this party down are resolved.

‘This is why the APC is afraid of our coming into the Local Government Elections but we want to assure our supporters that we are going to participate in the poll because PDP has Executive Committee appointed to the state, headed by Senator Tunde Ogbeha.,’ Jang stated.

Jang described the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Sen Tunde Ogbeha, as an honest gentleman who will not take side with any of the factions in the party.

He assured that Sen Ogbeha’s committee will provide life to PDP life in Plateau and assured that the Committee that the elders of the party will provide the needed framework to end the lingering challenges in the party.

Amb Fidelis Tapgun, who re-echoed Jang’s position, said that PDP in Plateau has been in crisis for some time and said it is time to put behind all differences and forge ahead.

‘Our party has been in crises all along and the National Secretariat just appointed Sen. Ogbeha committee to come and resolve the issues. This meeting with the elders is the continuation of the meeting with various stakeholders to get solutions to the lingering problems.

‘We have assured the Committee of our full support so that PDP will come back to life again. We have scattered ourselves too long and it is time for us to rebuild our party again,’ he said.

He expressed confidence that the Sen Ogbeha committee has the capability and the ability to resolve the lingering crisis and called on stakeholders of the party in the state to give them the needed support in rebuilding the party.

‘We will ensure that the three months time given to his Committee end successfully and PDP will be back.’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.