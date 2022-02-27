From Gyang Bere, Jos

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Musa Avia Agah, has emerged winning of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State by-election.

Hon Agah pulled 40,343 votes to beat the candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Adamu Mohammad Alkali who scored 37,757 votes while Hon. Joseph Abbey Aku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 26, 111 votes.

The Returning Officer of the Federal Constituency by-election, Dr Oyeyinka Oyerinde, who announced the result on Sunday said the candidate of the PDP, Musa Avia Agah, who scored the highest votes is the winner of the election.

“That Musa Avia Agah of the PDP having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declare the winner and is return elected,” the returning officer said.