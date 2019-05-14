Gyang Bere, Jos

The PDP Concerned Unity Forum, a political action group in Plateau State, staged a protest in Jos on Tuesday, demanding the reinstatement of Hon. Damishi Sango as state chairman of the party.

Hon. Sango was suspended by 16 members of the EXCO for allegedly diverting presidential campaign funds, IDPs funds and monies set aside for the party’s retreat.

The suspension was endorsed by 65 members of the State Executive Council and state PDP National Assembly members.

Chairman of the PDP Concerned Unity Forum and party leader Hon. Dakas Nathaniel Dakas, leading the protest, faulted the action of the party and described the suspension as illegal.

He said that until the National Secretariat of the party concludes its investigation, Hon. Damishi Sango and Hon. Amos Gombi remain the authentic and recognized Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Plateau State PDP.

“As far as we are concerned, Hon. Sango is the authentic and recognized Chairman of PDP in Plateau State; his suspension by few executive members of the party was illegal,” the protest leader said.

“He remains our chairman until the outcome of investigation by the National Secretariat of the party. We are asking the Hon. Chris Hassan faction of the party to vacate the state secretariat before Friday because the chairman is coming to continue his legitimate function.

“We do not want to create violence and we do not want to create faction in the party because Hon. Chris Hassan is occupying the state secretariat of the party illegally, but we are peaceful and we will accompany Hon. Sango to the state party secretariat on Friday.”

Another party leader, Mike Nyako, said youths will be rallied to esnure that Sango remains the state party chairman until the outcome of investigation of the National Secretariat.

“As PDP youths, the only chairman we know is Hon. Damishi Sango. Chris Hassan and his cohorts are wasting their time, they are part of the problem of PDP in the state,” Nyanko said.