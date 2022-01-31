From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will collaborate with critical stakeholders across the three senatorial zones to produce a better and God’s fearing governor in 2023.

He lamented that the state has never had it this bad and described the last six years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration as an exercise in futility which has taken the state backward.

The senator expressed satisfaction with the preparedness of the party to take over governance for the prosperity of the people in 2023.

Gyang said this, at the weekend, during the presentation of 73 motorcycles to PDP electoral wards chairmen in Plateau North for security surveillance and to propagate party’s activities.

“We know that Plateau North is one and we will join with our brothers in Central and Southern Plateau to give the state the leadership that it deserves. Plateau State has never been this unfortunate to have the kind of leader and governor we have now.

“God has given us a good leadership in the party after many years of battles, we have stabilise and the next thing we have is the Jos North/Bassa federal constituency by-election and I want to assure you that by the grace of God, PDP will win that election.

“In the process of proceeding to 2023 election, Plateau people have been very supportive and that is why we want to strengthen the structure of the party at the grassroots to enable us produce the people’s oriented governor.”

APC Chairman, Plateau State, Rufus Bature, who briefed newsmen, said the party is prepared to retain power beyond 2023.

He said the party’s executive, under his leadership, has embarked on reconciliation with a view to remain united and stronger ahead of 2023.