From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General, Plateau State Peace Building Agency, Mr. Joseph Lengmang has bid farewell to General Officer Commanding 3 Army Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven Major General Ibrahim Ali following his appointment as Commander Operation Hada Kai in the North East.

He described General Ali as an intellectual Military Officer, who brought to bear his professional expertise in addressing the persistent violence attacks in Plateau that had resulted to widespread displacement, food insecurity and loss of lives and properties.

Lengmang disclosed this on Friday during a dinner put together to bid farewell to General Ali who has been appointed Commander Operation Hada Kai in the North East and showered accolades on the role played by the Military officer to stabilized peace in the state.

He said Ali came, saw and conquer by winning the trust and confidence of Plateau people through the return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes in Jong community, Barkin-Ladi and foster peaceful co-existence between the natives in most parts of Plateau and the Fulani.

“Plateau people will continue to remember you for good, you did your work professionally that earned the state the current peace. I believed it is because of your achievements in Plateau that you have been appointed to serve on a higher level, I know you did not lobby for it.”

“General Ali did not just get to where we are today without making a sacrifice, he passed through alot of difficulties but he remain focus and firm using non kinetic approach to win the heart of the people.”

Co-Chairman Plateau State Inter-Religious Council and former President Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Pandang Yamsat described General Ali as an embodiment of humility who has endeared himself to average Plateau people due to his professionalism.

He noted that, “You don’t have to be serious to be serious” saying Gen. Ali has always carry cheering smiles on his face at all times, yet he is very serious in carrying his constitutional responsibility.

Prof. Yamsat said the General has done tremendously well in bringing together the warring factions in Plateau to embrace each other through the constitution of meaningful peace committees.

He wish him well in his next point of duty and appealed to him to ensure that his successor carrying on with his good legacies, particularly efforts in returning displaced persons to their ancestral homes.