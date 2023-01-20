From Gyang Bere, Jos
The Director General, Plateau State Peace Building Agency, Mr. Joseph Lengmang has bid farewell to General Officer Commanding 3 Army Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven Major General Ibrahim Ali following his appointment as Commander Operation Hada Kai in the North East.
He described General Ali as an intellectual Military Officer, who brought to bear his professional expertise in addressing the persistent violence attacks in Plateau that had resulted to widespread displacement, food insecurity and loss of lives and properties.
Lengmang disclosed this on Friday during a dinner put together to bid farewell to General Ali who has been appointed Commander Operation Hada Kai in the North East and showered accolades on the role played by the Military officer to stabilized peace in the state.
He said Ali came, saw and conquer by winning the trust and confidence of Plateau people through the return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes in Jong community, Barkin-Ladi and foster peaceful co-existence between the natives in most parts of Plateau and the Fulani.
“Plateau people will continue to remember you for good, you did your work professionally that earned the state the current peace. I believed it is because of your achievements in Plateau that you have been appointed to serve on a higher level, I know you did not lobby for it.”
“General Ali did not just get to where we are today without making a sacrifice, he passed through alot of difficulties but he remain focus and firm using non kinetic approach to win the heart of the people.”
Co-Chairman Plateau State Inter-Religious Council and former President Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Pandang Yamsat described General Ali as an embodiment of humility who has endeared himself to average Plateau people due to his professionalism.
He noted that, “You don’t have to be serious to be serious” saying Gen. Ali has always carry cheering smiles on his face at all times, yet he is very serious in carrying his constitutional responsibility.
Prof. Yamsat said the General has done tremendously well in bringing together the warring factions in Plateau to embrace each other through the constitution of meaningful peace committees.
He wish him well in his next point of duty and appealed to him to ensure that his successor carrying on with his good legacies, particularly efforts in returning displaced persons to their ancestral homes.
National President Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN), Prof. Aboi Madaki said he has followed closely the activities of the Operation Safe Haven under the leadership of Gen. Ibrahim Ali.
He said the General has not disappointed Plateau people particularly his efforts in returning displaced community of Jong in Barkin-Ladi to their ancestral homes.
Prof. Madakin appealed to Gen. Ali to incorporate into his handing over blueprint the need to facilitate the return of over 120 communities who were forcefully displaced to their places of abode.
He also appealed to General Ali to do everything within his reach to elevate Col. Danjuma Abdulsalam, who is the Sector Commander of Sector 4 for working tirelessly to ensure peace in Plateau and creating the enabling environment for the return of IDPs.
Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam of Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation praised Gen. Ali for his steadfast in providing security and welfare for Plateau people.
He explained that Gen. Ali resumed duty in Plateau when there was sustained attacks on citizens but demostrated leadership capacity and brought the situation under control.
“Major General Ibrahim Ali stood to conquer by being a good listener, he is an intellectual Military officer who served the state with human face.
The State Chairman of Miyetty Allah Mohammad Abdullahi Nura said they have enjoyed robust working relationship with General Ali which brought the current peace in the state.
Plateau State Peace Building Agency together with Plateau State Peace Practitioners Network presented an Award and gift items in appreciation of the role played by Major General Ibrahim Ali for the enthronement of peace in Plateau.
