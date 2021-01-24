From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase said the search for peace in Plateau North is fundamental to peaceful coexistence in Northern Nigeria and the country at large.

He noted that effort should be made by all stakeholders irrespective of religion, ethnic and political affiliation to ensure peaceful coexistence in Plateau North.

Rt. Hon. Wase disclosed this yesterday during the kick off of the Plateau North Peace, Unity and Reconciliation Football tournament powered by Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, held at the Rwang Pam township stadium Jos.

“If Plateau North Senatorial District is peaceful, Northern Nigeria and the entire country will be peaceful this is because almost every ethnic nationality in the country is residing in Plateau North.

“What Plateau need at the moment is an activity that will harmonize the people to live together in peace and unity, and football has proven to be one over the years.”

He vowed to encouraged football competition in the 17 local government areas of the state to promote communal relationship and to uncover more football talents on the Plateau.

Form Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang admonished Governor Simon Lalong to direct Local Government Chairmen in the state to complete stadiums in the 17 Council Areas to encouraged sporting activities.

He urged the youths to shun drug abuse and other forms of criminality and channel their energy towards productive ventures that will add value to themselves and the state.

Jang encouraged the participants to put in their best and said the state has contributed immensely to sporting activities in the country and expressed optimism that talented players would be selected from the tournament to play for national team.

Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said the tournament was anchored on the desire and need to change the negative narrative and rebuild confidence and togetherness and against the challenges of insecurity which the constituency faced at varying tomes for about two decades.

“Diversity and plurality need not to be a liability except where it is mismanaged. We can through constructive engagement, not only profit but turn ethnic and religious diversity into asset and on the process, transform Plateau North be become a model of recovery on overcoming adversity, animosity and hate. Peace is priceless and paramount and is my passion.” He said.

The Senator said Plateau North and Jos citty is known as a birth place of many football legends in Nigeria and Sid the tournament would harness and uncover young talented footballers who will rise to the national team.

“We don’t just want to belong to Nigeria’s football history, we want to belong to it’s future. The way to that future is what we are doing today, giving the stars of the future opportunity to come to lime light.

“This is why we stage this tournament. It is novel and unprecedented in his of Plateau North and shall, by the grace of God be sustained at appropriate intervals.” He stated.