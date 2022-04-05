From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau indigenes have purchased the nomination form for Mr Pam David Jang, son of the former Governor of Plateau State, Sen Jonah David Jang, to run in the Jos South/Jos East Federal constituency election under the banner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Dr Dagwom Dang, who presented the nomination form on Tuesday in Jos to Mr Pam David Jang, on behalf of his League of friends, expressed confidence that Pam will give the constituency quality and all-inclusive representation.

He said that they are proud of the legacies of the former Governor, Jonah Jang and believed that his son, Pam Jang will surpass his father in bequeathing good and enduring legacies for his constituents in Plateau.

‘We the League of Friends of Pam David Jang decided to contribute resources and purchase a PDP nomination form for him to contest the seat of Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency,’ he stated.

‘We are contributing resources to ensure that he emerges victorious during the party primaries and at the general election. This is our project and we will collectively prosecute it until we get the victory.’

The Director-General of the campaign team, Hon. Itse Ajiji said Jos South and Jos East has being yarning for quality representation and said Pam Jang has the leadership quality to effectively lead the people.

He said the presentation of the nomination form is the first step the League of Friends has taken and said notable personalities from the constituency are contributing resources to make the dream a reality.

Mr Pam Jang, who received the nomination form, expressed gratitude to the people and accepted their clarion call to contest the election.

‘It is a common fact that our People are in dear need of genuine and effective representation in the Green Chambers that should be defined by results, not attributes and making speeches or being liked.

‘As I humbly accept this clarion call to save my great people of Jos East/Jos South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, I wish to state clearly that I believe in the concept of effective representation and I do not see this contest as a do or die affairs because leadership and power come from God.

‘I know that the work of a legislator is not an easy one considering the present state of the nation and a Constituency like ours in Jos East/Jos South, but am confident that by the grace of God, we will do our best.’

He said that if given the mandate he will build on the legacies of his predecessors to take the constituency to an enviable height.