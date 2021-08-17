From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on Nigerians to tolerate one another and condemned the recent unprovoked killings and destruction of properties in some parts of Plateau.

Rev. Steven Dangana, the Chiarman of PFN in a statement in Jos condemned the act and called for calm.

Dangana, who described the ugly trend as “unfortunate”, advised Nigerians, irrespective of religious belief to tolerate one another for peace to reign in the nation.

“It is with sadness that the PFN has noticed the incessant and unprovoked killings and destruction of properties in Bassa, Riyom and Jos North Local Government Areas of Plateau.

“We condemn in totality all forms of killings and destruction of properties irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations.

“We particularly condemn the recent killing of commuters along Rukuba road in Jos North; it is sad, unfortunate and regrettable.

“We sympathise with all families of those who lost their loved ones as a result of these attacks and pray God to comfort and grant them fortitude to bear the loss.

“We wish to advise Nigerians to tolerate one another, that way, we shall promote peaceful co-existence in our society,”he advised.

Dangana called on residents of the affected areas to be calm and law abiding, insisting that reprisals are never the solution.

He also called on the security agencies to intensify efforts toward ending the circle of killings in the state and fish out the perpetrators of all the attacks in the state.

Meanwhile, former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande has condemned in strong terms the unfortunate attack that claimed 23 lives of commuters in Jos.

Hon. Kwande, who expressed dismay over the babaric incident said some of the commuters were inflicted severe injuries and currently receiving medical treatments at various medical facilities in the state.

He noted that there was no justification for the attack which perished innocent souls and lamented that the carnage has affected Bassa, Jos North and the entire Plateau North Senatorial District.

The former lawmaker called for restraint among citizens and urged residents to be tolerant and accommodate one another irrespective of ethnic and religious affairs as diversity of the nation is the strength of the citizens and not their weakness.

Hon. Kwande sympathized with the families of those who loss their beloved ones in the avoidable attack and offered fervent prayer for the speedy recovery of of the injured persons.

Kwande applauded the proactive measures swiftly taken by the security agencies and Plateau State government to curtail further breach of law and order as well as calling on the people not to take laws into thier hands.

He called on citizens to embrace one another and channel their energy to issues that will promote peaceful coexistence rather than issues that will polarized the state.

Kwande equally expressed grieved over the attack in Jabbu Miango community few weeks ago and urged the people to make peace with one another for the prosperity of the people.