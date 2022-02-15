From Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Plateau State chapter, Rev Dr Stephen Dangana, has described the death of Ngo Zimi Pam, mother of the Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission NCPC as a great shock that has created a great vacuum.

He noted that he received the sad news with rude shock, knowing her immense contribution to the peace and development of the state.

He noted that Ngo impacted positively on the lives of many citizens particularly from the rural community where she served diligently to the glory of God.

The Zonal Director, Network Centre of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr Peter Ochigbo who let the management staff said they came to identify with the ES over his loss being a part of the NTA family.

He said the cordial relationship that has been established between the ES and NTA can not go unnoticed which is why they have come to console, comfort and pray with the family.

The Chaplain of the Government House Chapel, Jos Rev Father Godfrey Gopep, said “they have come on behalf of the leadership and membership of the chapel to commiserate with him on the death of his mother.

He noted that the journey to eternal rest of mama should be seen as a glorious exit and the testimony about mama was encouraging because she trained them to be what they are today.

Responding to the separate visits, the Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam praised the leadership qualities of the PFN President for moving the fellowship in the right direction and for their coming.

He noted that the PFN under Rev Dangana has always stood by him in all situations, recalling his appointment as the ES and the reception organized by the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, where they all showed up.

He said it was through the life of his mother that he was encouraged to stand firm in the Lord as she continued to pray for him.

He said Ngo has seen bitterness in her life while she lived especially at the formation stages of their family, noting God has favoured her through her prayer life and carrying some petty businesses to sustain the family during their dark days.

“She played a good role in promoting the family life through petty trading. She was always found in the church or the farm and always trusting God for miracles.

“Mama always prays whenever any of the family members fall sick. God gave mama the grace to see the family become what it is today before she gave up the ghost”.