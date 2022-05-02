From Gyang Bere, Jos

A renowned Philanthropist in Plateau State and founder of Yahaya Kwande Foundation, Alh. Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande is collaborating with Engausa Global Technology Hub Kano to train the less privileged youths and Almajiriri in Plateau on Graphic design, Computer networking, social media literacy and other creative ventures and innovations to fight poverty.

He said the Engausa Global Technology Hub Centre based in Kano would replicate its operations in Jos to train people who had no opportunity of attending formal education.

Yusuf Kwande in a statement recently said providing digital skills to the less privileged youths and Almajiriri would enable them to channel their energy toward productive ventures that would fight unemployment and poverty in the society.

He explained that if idle youths across the country, particularly in Northern Nigeria are engaged judiciously, the gesture will help in addressing insecurity and other forms of criminality in various communities in the country.

Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande had sponsored over 40 Almajiriris who participated in various programs offered by Engausa such as the “Catch them Young” programme which equipped them with digital skills to become economically self-reliance.

Rijiyar Zaki, one of the Almajiriri and beneficiary of the Engausa training sponsored by Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande expressed gratitude for the sponsorship and said he is now economically independent.

Zaki was employed at the end of the training by Engausa Hub due to his outstanding performance during the programme.

Founder of ENGAUSA HUB, Engr. Mustapha Habu expressed willingness to partner with organizations and individuals to provide digital skills to less privileged persons across the country.

He emphasized that ENGAUSA’s door is widely open for anyone willing to collaborate with the hub in fostering digital literacy across northern Nigeria and beyond.