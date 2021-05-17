From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has fixed 9 October, 2021 for election into the 17 Local Government Areas in the state.

Chairman of PLASIEC, Mr. Fibian Ntung disclosed this on Monday while briefing Journalists during a meeting with Chairmen of 18 political parties in the state at the Commission’s headquarters in Jos.

“I wish to inform you that the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission PLASIEC is in for another electoral circle. If you recall, we conducted the last local government election on the 10 October 2018 and the tenure of the council is to last for three years.

“They were sworn in on the 11 October, 2018 and we have about four months to go. In view of the powers confer on us by the law, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the 2010 Electoral Act as amended, we are duty bound to start preparation for election into the 17 local government councils of Plateau State for the Chairmen and Councilors.

“As it is Customary, we try to call our stakeholders, particularly the various political parties to inform them. We wish to tell you that with effect from tomorrow 18 May, 2021, we will release the election timetable and the guidelines which will run up to Saturday 9 October, 2021 when election would have taken place in the 325 wards of the 17 LGA of Plateau State.”

Mr. Ntung called on those concerned, particularly the 18 political parties to take appropriate action to participate on the poll.

He said the Commission will make all charges friendly to whoever is will to contest election and in line with the economic reality facing the country.

Ntung promised to conduct free, fair and credible election that would be acceptable to all and said the Council areas were election was not conducted due to insecurity would not be refunded the last administrative charges because it was paid as un-refundable charges.

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Hon. Chris Hassan urged PLASIEC to recruit credible and patriotic persons as electoral officers to add value to the electoral process.